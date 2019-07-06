Alcantara leads GCL Yankees East to 7-2 win over GCL Phillies East

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Kevin Alcantara had four hits and scored two runs, as the GCL Yankees East exploded for a season-high five extra-base hits in a 7-2 win over the GCL Phillies East on Saturday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the GCL Yankees East.

GCL Phillies East cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fifth after Luis Matos scored on a wild pitch.

The GCL Yankees East added to their lead with four runs in the eighth inning, including a two-run double by Leonel Hernandez and an RBI triple by Alcantara.

Deivi Diaz (1-1) got the win in relief while GCL Phillies East starter Connor Seabold (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

GCL Yankees East hit a season-high four doubles in its victory.