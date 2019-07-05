Allen’s home run leads El Paso over Salt Lake in 10 innings

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Austin Allen hit a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to lead the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 9-7 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Friday.

The home run by Allen scored Ty France.

The Chihuahuas scored four runs in the eighth before Salt Lake tied the game 7-7 in the ninth when Taylor Ward hit an RBI single, scoring Roberto Pena.

Allen homered twice and singled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Phil Maton (2-1) got the win in relief while Luke Bard (1-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Wilfredo Tovar doubled and singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Bees. Brennon Lund tripled and doubled, driving in two runs.

With the win, El Paso improved to 4-2 against Salt Lake this season.