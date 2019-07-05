Palacios’ walk leads Charlotte to 3-0 win over Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Jermaine Palacios drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs to a 3-0 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Friday.

The walk by Palacios started the scoring in a three-run inning and broke a scoreless tie. Later in the inning, Zach Rutherford drew a bases-loaded walk and Jake Palomaki hit a sacrifice fly.

Chandler Raiden (3-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Cason Sherrod (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

The Hammerheads were held off the scoreboard for the 11th time this season, while the Stone Crabs' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.

With the win, Charlotte improved to 7-1 against Jupiter this season.