Bundy scheduled to start for Baltimore against Toronto

Baltimore Orioles (25-61, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (33-55, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dylan Bundy (3-10, 4.91 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Aaron Sanchez (3-11, 6.31 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

The Blue Jays are 11-19 against the rest of their division. Toronto has slugged .415 this season. Trent Thornton leads the team with a mark of .667.

The Orioles are 14-30 on the road. Baltimore has a collective .241 this season, led by Hanser Alberto with an average of .316. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 15 home runs and is batting .233. Danny Jansen is 13-for-29 with three doubles, six home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 38 extra base hits and is batting .300. Renato Nunez is 9-for-27 with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .303 batting average, 6.29 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Orioles: 4-6, .270 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: day-to-day (chest), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Edwin Jackson: 10-day IL (back), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).