Maxwell leads Monclova over Leon 11-2

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Bruce Maxwell doubled twice as the Acereros del Norte beat the Bravos de Leon 11-2 on Thursday.

Leon cut the deficit to 3-1 in the sixth after Carlos Rivero hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Cedric Hunter.

Monclova answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring three runs to extend its lead. Cesar Tapia hit a two-run home run en route to the five-run lead.

The Acereros later added three runs in the seventh and two in the eighth to punctuate the blowout.

Monclova starter Adam Quintana (5-1) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Fredy Quintero (1-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing three runs and three hits over four innings.

For the Bravos, Jeremias Pineda homered and singled.