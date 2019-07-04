Sports
Hernandez hits walk-off homer, Lehigh Valley beats Pawtucket 12-10
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Jan Hernandez hit a walk-off three-run homer, as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated the Pawtucket Red Sox 12-10 on Thursday.
The home run by Hernandez capped an improbable comeback for the IronPigs, who scored six runs in the inning for the win. Austin Listi and Nick Williams hit RBI singles earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.
The IronPigs cut the deficit to 10-6 in the bottom of the seventh when Williams hit a two-run home run.
Tom Windle (7-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Jordan Weems (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.
In the losing effort, Pawtucket got contributions throughout its order, as six players had at least a pair of hits. Oscar Hernandez homered, doubled and singled twice, driving in four runs and scoring a pair.
