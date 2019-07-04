McWilliams leads Montgomery to 3-0 win over Tennessee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Sam McWilliams allowed just three hits over seven innings, leading the Montgomery Biscuits over the Tennessee Smokies in a 3-0 win on Thursday.

McWilliams (6-3) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two.

All three runs for Montgomery came in the third inning, when Vidal Brujan hit a two-run home run and Jesus Sanchez hit a sacrifice fly.

Cory Abbott (5-5) went six innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out eight and walked four.

The Smokies were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Biscuits' staff recorded their 13th shutout of the year.

With the win, Montgomery improved to 8-3 against Tennessee this season.