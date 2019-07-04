Vasquez’s double leads St. Lucie to 4-1 win over Daytona

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Jeremy Vasquez hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the St. Lucie Mets to a 4-1 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Thursday.

The double by Vasquez capped a three-run inning and gave the Mets a 3-1 lead after Mitch Ghelfi hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Mets tacked on another run in the fourth when Blake Tiberi hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Nick Meyer.

Joe Cavallaro (3-3) got the win with 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Daytona starter Wennington Romero (1-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Tortugas, Andy Sugilio doubled and singled twice.