Martinez, Terry lead Down East to 6-5 win over Salem

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Julio Pablo Martinez hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Curtis Terry had three hits and scored two runs as the Down East Wood Ducks beat the Salem Red Sox 6-5 on Thursday.

The home run by Martinez scored Terry to give the Wood Ducks a 2-0 lead.

After Down East added two runs in the fourth, the Red Sox tied the game in the fourth inning when Keith Curcio hit a two-run single and Curcio scored on a wild pitch and Michael Osinski scored on a sacrifice fly.

The Wood Ducks later tacked on a run in both the fifth and seventh innings. In the fifth, Josh Altmann drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Diosbel Arias, while Yohel Pozo hit an RBI double in the seventh.

Scott Engler (1-0) got the win in relief while Rio Gomez (1-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Dylan Hardy doubled and singled, driving in two runs for the Red Sox.

Down East improved to 9-3 against Salem this season.