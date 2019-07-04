Jones’ single leads AZL Athletics Green to 5-4 win over AZL Giants Black

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Gavin Jones hit a two-run single in the first inning, leading the AZL Athletics Green to a 5-4 win over the AZL Giants Black on Thursday.

The single by Jones scored Wilson Alvarez and Noah Vaughan to give the AZL Athletics Green a 2-0 lead.

After AZL Athletics Green added three runs in the second, the AZL Giants Black cut into the deficit with four runs in the fifth inning, including a wild pitch that scored Dilan Rosario.

Ismael Aquino (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while AZL Giants Black starter Ivan Armstrong (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.