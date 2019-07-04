1 football player killed, 2 hurt in Mississippi crash

Officials say a wreck in eastern Mississippi has killed one community college football player and injured two others.

WTOK-TV reports that 20-year-old Zquavius Crain of Gulfport was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving rolled over in Clarke County on Wednesday afternoon.

A statement from East Mississippi Community College says Crain was a rising freshman on the school's football team. The statement says two other players, Jeremiah Braziel and Keon Moore, were badly injured in the crash.

A statement released Thursday by the college's head football coach, Buddy Stephens, asks for prayers for all three families.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says a Toyota Avalon traveling on Interstate 59 left the highway, struck a tree and overturned. Police haven't said what caused the wreck.