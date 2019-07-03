Gonzalez hits walk-off single, Springfield beats Tulsa 6-5

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Yariel Gonzalez hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Springfield Cardinals topped the Tulsa Drillers 6-5 on Wednesday.

Alberto Triunfel scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to third following singles by Jose Godoy and Gonzalez.

The Cardinals scored two runs in the seventh before Tulsa answered in the next half-inning when Zach McKinstry hit a solo home run to tie the game 5-5.

Reliever Roel Ramirez (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out three over 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Andre Scrubb (5-1) went one inning, allowing one run and two hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Godoy doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs in the win.

In the losing effort, Tulsa got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least a pair of hits.

Despite the loss, Tulsa is 12-6 against Springfield this season.