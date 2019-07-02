Rodriguez hits grand slam, leads Campeche over Laguna

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Henry Alejandro Rodriguez and Asael Sanchez connected on back-to-back homers in the fifth inning, leading the Piratas de Campeche to a 12-5 win over the Algodoneros Union Laguna on Tuesday.

Rodriguez hit a grand slam before Sanchez hit a solo shot that gave the Piratas a 12-3 lead.

Campeche starter Francisco Campos (2-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Edgar Osuna (1-10) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over three innings.

Campeche took advantage of some erratic Laguna pitching, drawing a season-high seven walks in its victory.

With the win, Campeche remains undefeated (4-0) against Laguna this season.