Davis’ homer leads Lowell to 7-1 win over Vermont

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Joe Davis hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Lowell Spinners to a 7-1 win over the Vermont Lake Monsters on Monday.

The home run by Davis scored Elih Marrero and Wil Dalton to give the Spinners a 3-0 lead.

The Lake Monsters cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Michael Woodworth hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Yerdel Vargas.

The Spinners later added a run in the seventh and three in the eighth. In the seventh, Nick Decker scored on a sacrifice, while Davis drove in two runs and Decker drove in one in the eighth.

Lowell starter Bryan Lucas (1-1) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Jack Cushing (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after he allowed three runs on just two hits over four innings.

Nick Osborne doubled and singled for the Lake Monsters.