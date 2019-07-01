Winaker’s triple leads St. Lucie to 6-2 win over Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Matt Winaker hit a two-run triple in the ninth inning, leading the St. Lucie Mets to a 6-2 win over the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Monday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Mets and a six-game winning streak for the Stone Crabs.

The triple by Winaker started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Mets a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Mitch Ghelfi and Nick Meyer hit RBI doubles.

Thomas McIlraith (1-2) got the win in relief while Mikey York (1-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Garrett Whitley doubled and singled, also stealing a base for the Stone Crabs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite the loss, Charlotte is 5-2 against St. Lucie this season.