Sports
Hamilton’s single leads Pensacola to 7-5 win over Mississippi
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Caleb Hamilton hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 7-5 win over the Mississippi Braves on Sunday.
The single by Hamilton came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Blue Wahoos a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Jordan Gore hit a two-run single.
The Blue Wahoos added to their lead in the sixth when Gore hit a two-run double.
Mississippi saw its comeback attempt come up short after Drew Waters hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to help cut the Pensacola lead to 7-5.
Andro Cutura (2-3) got the win in relief while Mississippi starter Tucker Davidson (3-5) took the loss in the Southern League game.
For the Braves, Ryan Casteel homered and singled twice, scoring two runs. Luis Valenzuela doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.
Comments