Hudson’s triple leads Memphis to 10-6 win over New Orleans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Joe Hudson hit a two-run triple in the seventh inning, leading the Memphis Redbirds to a 10-6 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Sunday. The Redbirds snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

The triple by Hudson came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Redbirds a 7-6 lead. Later in the inning, Hudson scored on a flyout.

The Redbirds extended their lead in the eighth when Randy Arozarena hit a two-run home run.

Chris Ellis (3-3) got the win in relief while Parker Bugg (0-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jon Berti hit two solo home runs for the Baby Cakes. Peter O'Brien homered and singled twice, driving home two runs.