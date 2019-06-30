Philadelphia Phillies to visit the Miami Marlins

Philadelphia Phillies (43-40, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (32-49, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jake Arrieta (7-6, 4.33 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Marlins: Trevor Richards (3-8, 3.94 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Marlins are 14-25 against teams from the NL East. Miami has slugged .356, last in in the MLB. Brian Anderson leads the club with a .417 slugging percentage, including 28 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Phillies are 20-19 against NL East Division opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson leads the Marlins with 11 home runs and is slugging .417. Miguel Rojas has 16 hits and is batting .390 over the last 10 games for Miami.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 55 RBIs and is batting .243. Hoskins is 8-for-34 with two doubles, four home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .248 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Phillies: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by three runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 10-day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tayron Guerrero: 10-day IL (finger), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Martin Prado: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee).