Mexico beats Costa Rica in shootout, reaches Gold Cup semis

Mexico defender Carlos Salcedo (3) reacts and shows a leg tattoo of his son after making the winning penalty kick against Costa Rica during the shootout after extra time in a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer quarterfinal Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Houston. AP Photo

Mexico beat Costa Rica 5-4 in a penalty shootout Saturday to advance to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The match ended 1-1 through extra time.

"The penalties definitely rewarded the one who should have won the match," Mexico coach Gerardo Martino said. "I said it would be a final ahead of time, we didn't expect to face Costa Rica. Costa Rica is an excellent team, but the reality is we should have won the game."

Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa denied Keysher Fuller in sudden death to send Mexico to its seventh consecutive semifinal.

"Today was a challenge," Martino said in his post-match news conference. "First, because we met Costa Rica sooner and because it was the first game where we had to rectify the way we played at the risk of returning to Mexico."

Raul Jimenez scored in the 44th minute to give Mexico the lead before halftime.

Bryan Ruiz tied the score for 39th-ranked Costa Rica in the 52nd minute with a penalty kick after he was taken down by Luis Alfonso Rodríguez.

"(Costa Rica Coach) Gustavo Matosas knows Mexican football very well," defender Nestor Araujo said. "It was a good Costa Rica team. They complicated us a lot, but I think, in transition especially, we must be more attentive."

In the first game of the doubleheader, Haiti overcame a two-goal deficit and beat Canada, 3-2.

The 18th-ranked Mexicans will face 101st-ranked Haiti on Tuesday at Glendale, Arizona.