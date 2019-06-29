Blanco has 3 RBI, leads Midland to 15-2 win over Frisco

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Dairon Blanco, Tyler Ramirez and Edwin Diaz each drove home three runs, as the Midland RockHounds beat the Frisco RoughRiders 15-2 on Saturday.

Blanco singled three times, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.

Midland had three big innings in the blowout victory, scoring five runs in the second inning, four runs in the third and five runs in the eighth.

The key inning was the second, when Blanco hit a two-run single.

Midland right-hander Matt Milburn (5-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Tyler Phillips (1-6) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing five runs and six hits over 1 2/3 innings.