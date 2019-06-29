Springfield beats NW Arkansas 3-1

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Brian O'Keefe scored on an error in the seventh inning, leading the Springfield Cardinals to a 3-1 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday.

The play started the scoring in a three-run inning and broke a scoreless tie. Later in the inning, Jose Godoy and Jose Martinez hit RBI singles.

NW Arkansas answered in the top of the next frame when Emmanuel Rivera hit an RBI single, driving in Nick Heath to get within two.

Starters Alex Fagalde and Conner Greene turned in great performances for Springfield and NW Arkansas, respectively. Fagalde went 6 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing seven hits while striking out six. Greene struck out four and walked one while allowing one hit over six scoreless innings.

Mitchell Osnowitz (1-0) got the win in relief while Ofreidy Gomez (4-6) took the loss in the Texas League game.