Rodriguez hits walk-off single in 10th, Montgomery beats Jacksonville 2-1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- David Rodriguez hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Montgomery Biscuits topped the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2-1 on Saturday.

Miles Mastrobuoni scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

In the bottom of the first, Montgomery grabbed the lead on a sacrifice fly by Kevin Padlo that scored Josh Lowe. Jacksonville answered in the fifth inning when J.C. Millan hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Billy Fleming.

Montgomery starter Sam McWilliams allowed one run and six hits over eight innings. He also struck out seven and walked one. Phoenix Sanders (3-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tommy Eveld (1-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Justin Twine singled three times for the Jumbo Shrimp.