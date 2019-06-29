Yankees outslug Red Sox 17-13 in MLB’s 1st game in Europe

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 29, 2019, in London. Major League Baseball made its European debut game today at London Stadium. AP Photo

Brett Gardner hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the third inning, Aaron Judge went deep to cap a six-run fourth and the New York Yankees outslugged the Boston Red Sox 17-13 on Saturday night in the first Major League Baseball game played in Europe.

Each team scored six runs in a first inning that stretched nearly an hour.

Aaron Hicks hit the first European homer, DJ LeMahieu had four hits and five RBIs as New York opened a 17-6 lead and Luke Voit had four hits, including three doubles, before leaving with an injury in the fifth inning.

Rookie Michael Chavis hit a pair of three-run homers for Boston and Jackie Bradley Jr. had four hits, also going deep.

Boston starter Rick Porcello and New York's Masahiro Tanaka both failed to finish the first inning.

Chad Green (2-2) allowed four hits in two scoreless innings. Steven Wright (0-1) lost in his first decision and second appearance since an 80-game suspension for a positive drug test.

ROCKIES 5, DODGERS 3

DENVER (AP) — Jon Gray pitched effectively into the seventh inning and Charlie Blackmon homered to lead Colorado past Los Angeles.

Gray (9-5) allowed three runs, two earned, and struck out eight over 6 2/3 innings. He outdueled Los Angeles lefty Clayton Kershaw (7-2), who gave up five runs, four earned, struck out seven and didn't walk a batter.

Alex Verdugo had two hits and Edwin Rios got his first major league hit and drove in a run for the Dodgers.

Scuffling closer Wade Davis got three outs for his 12th save in 14 chances.

BRAVES 5, METS 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Markakis and Austin Riley hit consecutive solo homers to give Atlanta the lead in the eighth inning, and the Braves spoiled the New York's celebration of the 1969 World Series champion Mets.

Braves closer Luke Jackson stranded runners at second and third in the ninth for his 13th save, handing New York its seventh straight loss.

Sean Newcomb (2-0) tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Jackson worked around an error by first baseman Freddie Freeman and a walk, ending it by striking out Dominic Smith on three pitches.

Ronald Acuña Jr. and Dansby Swanson each had three hits for NL East-leading Atlanta.

Struggling reliever Seth Lugo (3-2) worked 1 2/3 innings and allowed four hits and two earned runs with three strikeouts.

ORIOLES 13, INDIANS 0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Andrew Cashner threw seven innings of three-hit ball, Renato Núñez had two of Baltimore's four home runs and the Orioles clinched their first series win since April.

Anthony Santander hit the 100th home run, and 45th by an Oriole, to land on Eutaw Street since the stadium opened on April 6, 1992.

Chance Sisco also homered for Baltimore, which has outscored Cleveland 26-0 over the first two games. The Orioles will go for their first three-game sweep of the season Sunday.

Cashner (8-3) was scratched moments before the first pitch as thunderstorms passed through the area. When the start of the game was announced for 5:10 p.m. -- an hour and six minutes delay -- Cashner was renamed the starter. He finished with six strikeouts and one walk.

The Orioles earned back-to-back shutouts for the first time since June 28, 2015, also against Cleveland in a doubleheader.

Trey Mancini had three hits and drove in three runs for the Orioles. Núñez tied a career-high with four RBIs.

BLUE JAYS 7, ROYALS 5

TORONTO (AP) — Danny Jansen hit a game-winning home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, Cavan Biggio hit his first career grand slam and Toronto beat Kansas City.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added a solo home run for the Blue Jays, who recovered after blowing a one-run lead in the top of the ninth.

Toronto gave right-hander Daniel Hudson (5-2) his third save opportunity of the season.

Marcus Stroman exited in the fifth with a cramp in his non-pitching shoulder. He allowed three runs and four hits in four-plus innings.

Scott Barlow (2-3) took the loss.

TIGERS 7, NATIONALS 5

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera had three hits and three RBIs as Detroit rallied twice and snapped an eight-game losing streak with a win over Washington.

The Tigers rebounded from a three-run deficit in the fourth inning and erased a two-run deficit in the seventh when Niko Goodrum singled to cap a three-run rally.

Shane Greene worked the ninth and earned his 22nd save in 23 chances. The Tigers won for just the third time in 24 games at Comerica Park.

Anthony Rendon included a homer among his three hits for the Nationals, who had a four-game winning streak halted.

Tanner Rainey (1-3) took the loss after facing three batters in the seventh. He walked two and allowed a single.

Victor Alcantara (3-1) earned the win.

RAYS 5, RANGERS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brendan McKay took a perfect game into the sixth inning of his major league debut and Tampa Bay beat Texas.

McKay (1-0) didn't allow a baserunner until Danny Santana flared an opposite-field single to right with one out in the sixth. The lefty allowed one hit, a walk and struck out three in six innings. Three relievers completed a five-hitter.

Avisail Garcia homered for the Rays, who won for the fourth time in 12 games. Willy Adames and Travis d'Arnaud hit consecutive homers in the seventh.

Adrian Sampson (6-5) allowed three runs and five hits in six innings and took the loss.

McKay is scheduled to pitch again Friday night against the AL East-leading New York Yankees, who have a seven-game lead over the Rays.

CUBS 6, REDS 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Javier Baez hit his first grand slam of the season, and Jose Quintana went six innings for his first victory since May 5, leading Chicago over Cincinnati.

The benches and bullpens cleared after Pedro Strop hit Yasiel Puig in the thigh with a pitch in the eighth. Puig slammed his batting helmet to the ground and walked toward Strop while yelling and gesturing, but players intervened. Puig had taunted Cubs baserunner Albert Almora Jr. from right field during the series opener.

Quintana (5-7) allowed six singles in six innings.

Jason Heyward connected for a solo shot off Luis Castillo (7-3), who allowed three hits and three walks in seven innings.

MARLINS 9, PHILLIES 6

MIAMI (AP) — Neil Walker homered and drove in three runs as Miami rallied from a five-run deficit and beat Philadelphia for the fifth consecutive time.

The Marlins fell behind 6-1 before starting their comeback when Walker snapped an 0-for-15 skid with a two-run homer in the sixth inning. He contributed an RBI single in Miami's six-run seventh, and JT Riddle delivered a tiebreaking two-run double off Adam Morgan (2-3).

Jarlin Garcia (2-0) worked a scoreless seventh, and Sergio Romo pitched a perfect ninth for his 15th save.

Rookie Harold Ramirez had three of the Marlins' 15 hits. Garrett Cooper added two hits and two RBIs.

Rhys Hoskins hit a two-run homer for the Phillies. Scott Kingery had two hits and two RBIs and scored a run.

TWINS 10, WHITE SOX 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Nelson Cruz and Max Kepler each hit two home runs, Miguel Sano went deep, and Michael Pineda threw six solid innings to lead Minnesota past Chicago.

Cruz hit a pair of two-run homers, connecting against Ivan Nova (3-7) in the first and launching a 469-foot shot off Jose Ruiz in the ninth. That gave him three multihomer games this season and 30 in his career. He also doubled and singled.

Pineda (5-4) gave up one run and four hits in his first win since May 21. He had eight strikeouts and walked one.

Jorge Polanco singled twice and scored three runs.

Eloy Jimenez homered. Leury Garcia had two hits and scored a run. The White Sox lost for the eighth time in 12 games.

BREWERS 3, PIRATES 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff cruised to his 10th win of the season, Eric Thames homered and tripled, and Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.

Woodruff (10-2), the NL leader in wins and strikeouts, allowed one earned run and six hits with six strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings.

Jordan Lyles (5-4) threw two wild pitches, hit a batter, gave up a home run and allowed three earned runs in six innings in his first start since being placed on the 10-day injured list with hamstring tightness.

Josh Hader picked up his 20th save.