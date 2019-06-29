Ivan Federico finished third in the finals of the Road to X Games: Boise Park Qualifier Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Rhodes Skate Park.
Heimana Reynolds, Honolulu, bested all competitors in the finals of the Road to X Games: Boise Park Qualifier Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Rhodes Skate Park. Misugu Okamoto, Tokyo, Japan, finished first in the women’s finals, and Marcus Christopher from Ohio won the BMX event. Many of the competitors qualified to compete in the X Games in Minneapolis in August.
Misugu Okamoto, of Tokyo, Japan, finished first in the women’s finals of the Road to X Games: Boise Park Qualifier Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Rhodes Skate Park.
Heimana Reynolds, Honolulu, rides out his last run after landing on his board seated in the finals of the Road to X Games: Boise Park Qualifier Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Rhodes Skate Park.
Skateboarders compete in the finals of the Road to X Games: Boise Park Qualifier Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Rhodes Skate Park.
