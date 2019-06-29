Del Villar’s single leads DSL Cardinals Blue to 12-10 win over DSL Twins

, (AP) -- Darlyn Del Villar hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the DSL Cardinals Blue to a 12-10 win over the DSL Twins on Saturday.

The single by Del Villar started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the DSL Cardinals Blue an 8-7 lead. Later in the inning, Erik Pena and Darlin Moquete scored on a wild pitch and Luis Rodriguez hit a two-run double.

In the bottom of the ninth, DSL Twins crossed the plate for three runs, including a single by Jose Rodriguez that scored Jeury Lopez.

Cristoffer Zapata (1-0) got the win in relief while Giovahniey German (0-4) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL Twins, Lopez singled twice, scoring three runs. Luis Baez doubled twice and singled, driving home two runs.