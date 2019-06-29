Jimenez and Gonzalez shut out DSL Giants, DSL Pirates2 wins 6-0

, (AP) -- Carlos Jimenez and Domingo Gonzalez combined for a shutout as the DSL Pirates2 defeated the DSL Giants 6-0 on Saturday.

Gonzalez (5-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing one hit over 4 1/3 scoreless innings. Jason Bonilla (0-1) went four innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

DSL Pirates2 started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a single, Rayber Romero advanced to second on a ground out by Jauri Custodio, went to third on a wild pitch, and then scored on a ground out by Custodio.

DSL Pirates2 later scored in three additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a three-run fifth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Deivis Nadal tripled and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

The DSL Giants were held off the scoreboard for the first time this season, while the DSL Pirates2's staff also registered their first shutout of the year.

DSL Pirates2 improved to 4-1 against DSL Giants this season.