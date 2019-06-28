Stauffer leads Aberdeen to 3-0 win over Tri-City

TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- Adam Stauffer allowed just two hits over seven innings, leading the Aberdeen IronBirds over the Tri-City ValleyCats in a 3-0 win on Friday.

Stauffer (2-1) struck out six and walked one to get the win.

In the second inning, Aberdeen took a 1-0 lead on an out that scored Tristan Graham. The IronBirds scored again in the fourth when Toby Welk hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Andrew Fregia.

Juan Pablo Lopez (1-2) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

The ValleyCats were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the IronBirds' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.

Aberdeen improved to 3-1 against Tri-City this season.