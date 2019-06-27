Bojarski leads West Michigan to 6-3 win over Dayton

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Ulrich Bojarski had three hits and scored two runs as the West Michigan Whitecaps beat the Dayton Dragons 6-3 on Thursday.

West Michigan took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run home run by Andre Lipcius.

Trailing 6-1, the Dragons cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Bren Spillane scored on a groundout and Miles Gordon hit an RBI single.

West Michigan starter Adam Wolf (3-9) picked up the win after allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter James Marinan (2-8) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 12 hits over five innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Dragons, Spillane singled three times.