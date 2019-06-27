Fajardo’s homer leads Frederick to 4-1 win over Wilmington

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Daniel Fajardo hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Frederick Keys to a 4-1 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Thursday.

The home run by Fajardo, part of a three-run inning, gave the Keys a 3-1 lead before Robbie Thorburn scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

In the top of the second, Wilmington grabbed the lead on a double by Sebastian Rivero that scored Cristian Perez. Frederick answered in the sixth inning when J.C. Escarra hit an RBI single, scoring Thorburn.

Diogenes Almengo (3-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Walker Sheller (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

For the Blue Rocks, Perez singled three times.