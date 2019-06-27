Ramos helps to shut out Dunedin, St. Lucie wins 3-0

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Darwin Ramos and four other pitchers combined for a shutout as the St. Lucie Mets topped the Dunedin Blue Jays 3-0 on Thursday.

Ramos (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked two while allowing one hit over 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Turner Larkins (5-4) went five innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

In the bottom of the second, St. Lucie took the lead on a single by Matt Winaker that scored Mitch Ghelfi. The Mets then added single runs in the third and fifth innings. In the third, Blake Tiberi hit an RBI double, while Jeremy Vasquez hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Ghelfi tripled and singled, also stealing a base in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Blue Jays were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Mets' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.