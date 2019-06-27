Sports
Rivera’s single leads Syracuse to 4-3 win over Pawtucket
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Rene Rivera hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Syracuse Mets to a 4-3 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox on Thursday. The Mets swept the short two-game series with the win.
The single by Rivera capped a three-run inning and gave the Mets a 4-3 lead after Dilson Herrera hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.
After Syracuse put up one run in the second inning, Pawtucket went up 3-1 on an RBI single by Chad De La Guerra in the fifth inning.
Tyler Bashlor (3-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Travis Lakins (2-1) took the loss in the International League game.
