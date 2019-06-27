Payamps, Varsho lead Jackson to 5-0 win over Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Joel Payamps tossed a one-hit shutout and Daulton Varsho tripled and singled twice, as the Jackson Generals topped the Mississippi Braves 5-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Payamps (2-3) picked up the win after he struck out nine and walked one.

In the top of the second, Jackson took the lead on a wild pitch that scored Jeffrey Baez. The Generals then added three runs in the sixth and a run in the seventh. In the sixth, Jazz Chisholm drove in two runs and Baez drove in one, while Varsho hit an RBI triple in the seventh.

Jasseel De La Cruz (1-3) went six innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

The Braves were held off the scoreboard for the eighth time this season, while the Generals' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Mississippi is 5-2 against Jackson this season.