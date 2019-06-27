Stricker, Tom shared US Senior Open lead at Notre Dame

Steve Stricker watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during the opening round of the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Warren Golf Course in South Bend, Ind. Michael Caterina

Steve Stricker made his U.S. Senior Open debut Thursday with an eagle on the 17th hole for an 8-under 62 to share the lead with defending champion David Toms on a soft Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame.

Toms set a U.S. Senior Open record with 10 birdies, finishing with four in a row for a 29 on the back nine.

Stricker, coming off a playoff loss last week in the American Family Insurance Championship, played in the afternoon and rolled in a 35-foot putt for eagle on the par-5 17th hole. He narrowly missed a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole.

Jerry Kelly, who won on the PGA Tour Champions event last week, and Kirk Triplett were at 64, one shot ahead of a group that included Vijay Singh.