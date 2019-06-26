Pena, Campos lead the way for Quad Cities

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Jeremy Pena homered and singled, scoring three runs as the Quad Cities River Bandits topped the Burlington Bees 7-5 on Wednesday.

Oscar Campos doubled and singled twice with two RBIs for Quad Cities.

Down 2-0, Burlington batted around in the fourth inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs, including a two-run double by Harrison Wenson.

After tying the game in the fifth, the River Bandits took the lead for good in the seventh inning when Pena scored on an error.

The River Bandits tacked on another run in the eighth when David Hensley scored on a groundout.

Jose Alberto Rivera (3-3) got the win with five innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while Tyler Smith (5-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Connor Fitzsimons doubled and singled for the Bees. Nonie Williams doubled and singled, also stealing a base.