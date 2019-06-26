Jarrett leads Frederick to 4-3 win over Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Zach Jarrett hit an RBI single in the seventh inning, leading the Frederick Keys to a 4-3 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Wednesday.

Daniel Fajardo scored on the play after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

J.C. Escarra and Trevor Craport hit sacrifice flies in the third to give the Keys a 2-0 lead. The Hillcats came back to take the lead in the fourth inning when Will Benson hit a solo home run and Mike Rivera hit a two-run home run.

Frederick tied the game 3-3 in the fifth when Ryan Ripken hit an RBI single, driving in Sean Miller.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Starter Brenan Hanifee (5-7) got the win while Jonathan Teaney (3-1) took the loss in relief in the Carolina League game.

With the win, Frederick improved to 7-3 against Lynchburg this season.