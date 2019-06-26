Fargas’ triple leads Richmond to 6-2 win over Altoona

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Johneshwy Fargas hit a three-run triple in the fifth inning, leading the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 6-2 win over the Altoona Curve on Wednesday.

The triple by Fargas capped a four-run inning and gave the Flying Squirrels a 4-2 lead after Peter Maris hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Flying Squirrels later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Jalen Miller scored on a fielder's choice and Jacob Heyward scored when a runner was thrown out to secure the victory.

Richmond right-hander Brandon Beachy (3-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Cody Bolton (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after he allowed four runs on just three hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Mitchell Tolman doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the Curve.

Despite the loss, Altoona is 9-4 against Richmond this season.