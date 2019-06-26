Bumpass’ triple leads Greeneville to 6-2 win over Johnson City

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- AJ Bumpass hit a two-run triple in the seventh inning, leading the Greeneville Reds to a 6-2 win over the Johnson City Cardinals on Wednesday.

The triple by Bumpass started the scoring in a six-run inning and tied the game 2-2. Later in the inning, Greeneville took the lead when Reyny Reyes hit an RBI double and then added to it when Justin Gomez hit a two-run triple and then scored on a single by Garrett Wolforth.

Tyler Garbee (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Dylan Pearce (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

For the Cardinals, Todd Lott singled three times.