AP source: Florida lands Virginia Tech standout Blackshear

A person familiar with the decision says former Virginia Tech forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. has chosen to transfer to Florida and will be eligible to play immediately.

Blackshear's paperwork is expected to be completed later this week, the person said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because neither the player nor the team has formally announced the transfer.

Florida beat out Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas A&M for Blackshear, who averaged 14.9 points and 7.5 rebounds as a junior last season. Blackshear grew up in nearby Orlando and made an unofficial visit to the Gators three weeks ago.

Blackshear will be eligible to play next season as a graduate transfer and should make Florida a trendy pick to win the Southeastern Conference.

The 6-foot-10 Blackshear notched five double-doubles in the Hokies' final 10 games last season, including 18 points, 16 rebounds and five assists in a loss to top-seeded Duke in the NCAA Tournament.

He joins a team that returns three starters after ending the season with a second-round loss to Michigan in the NCAA Tournament. Florida coach Mike White also has his best recruiting class headed to Gainesville, a group that includes McDonald's All-Americans Scottie Lewis and Tre Mann.