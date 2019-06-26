New York’s LeMahieu puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (29-51, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (51-28, first in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (2-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Yankees: James Paxton (5-3, 3.75 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: DJ LeMahieu is riding an 11-game hitting streak as New York readies to play Toronto.

The Yankees are 24-7 against opponents from the AL East. The New York offense has compiled a .262 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the majors. LeMahieu leads the team with a mark of .333.

The Blue Jays are 10-16 against division opponents. Toronto ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .228 batting average. Eric Sogard leads the club with an average of .301. The Yankees won the last meeting 4-3. Nestor Cortes Jr. earned his third victory and LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and an RBI for New York. Clayton Richard took his fourth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 33 extra base hits and is slugging .552. LeMahieu is 18-for-36 with two triples, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 77 hits and is batting .267. Rowdy Tellez is 9-for-32 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 9-1, .289 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .265 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Domingo German: 10-day IL (hip), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: day-to-day (knee), Cameron Maybin: 10-day IL (calf), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum).

Blue Jays Injuries: Jacob Waguespack: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Edwin Jackson: 10-day IL (back), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee), Justin Smoak: 10-day IL (hamstring).