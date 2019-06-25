Abrams, Nova lead the way for AZL Padres 1

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- CJ Abrams singled three times, scoring four runs as the AZL Padres 1 topped the AZL Royals 15-1 on Wednesday.

Victor Nova tripled and singled with an RBI and a run for AZL Padres 1.

Down 2-0 in the fourth, AZL Royals cut into the lead when Omar Hernandez hit an RBI double, scoring Jimmy Govern.

AZL Padres 1 answered in the bottom of the frame when Yerry Landinez hit a solo home run.

AZL Padres 1 later scored in four additional innings, including a six-run eighth, when Yordi Francisco hit a bases-clearing double to help put the game away.

Moises Lugo (1-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while AZL Royals starter Emilio Marquez (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Govern reached base three times for the AZL Royals.