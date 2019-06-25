Holmes’ single leads Kane County to 8-3 win over Beloit

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Tra Holmes hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Kane County Cougars to an 8-3 win over the Beloit Snappers on Tuesday.

The single by Holmes came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Cougars a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Eduardo Diaz hit an RBI single, driving in Zack Shannon.

Starter Levi Kelly (3-0) got the win while Richard Guasch (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.