Proctor’s sac fly leads Bowling Green to 5-2 win over Great Lakes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Ford Proctor drove in Beau Brundage with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 5-2 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday.

The sacrifice fly by Proctor capped a two-run inning and gave the Hot Rods a 3-2 lead after Brundage hit an RBI triple earlier in the inning.

The Hot Rods later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Grant Witherspoon hit an RBI single and Chris Betts hit a sacrifice fly to secure the victory.

Bowling Green right-hander Easton McGee (5-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jose Chacin (5-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing three runs and six hits over five innings.