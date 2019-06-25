Steele, Vallot fuel 9-2 Lexington win over Columbia

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Chase Vallot hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Evan Steele tossed five scoreless innings as the Lexington Legends defeated the Columbia Fireflies 9-2 on Tuesday.

The home run by Vallot capped a four-run inning and gave the Legends a 4-0 lead after Eric Cole hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Legends later added three runs in the fifth and two in the seventh to punctuate the blowout.

Steele (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out seven while allowing two hits.

Willy Taveras (4-6) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs and nine hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

Hayden Senger doubled and singled for the Fireflies.

With the win, Lexington improved to 11-3 against Columbia this season.