Pena leads West Virginia to 12-6 win over Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Onil Pena hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the West Virginia Power defeated the Greensboro Grasshoppers 12-6 on Tuesday.

Pena hit a two-run shot in the third inning off Luis Nova and then hit a three-run homer in the sixth off Cristofer Melendez.

West Virginia starter Ryne Inman (7-5) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Nova (1-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 11 hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Mason Martin homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Grasshoppers.

Despite the loss, Greensboro is 9-1 against West Virginia this season.