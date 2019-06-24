Sports
White, Davidson lead the way for Nashville
METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Eli White homered and singled twice, also stealing a base as the Nashville Sounds topped the New Orleans Baby Cakes 6-5 on Monday.
Matt Davidson homered and singled with two RBIs for Nashville.
Nashville went up 3-0 in the third after Davidson hit a two-run home run.
The Baby Cakes cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Monte Harrison hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Tyler Heineman.
The Sounds later added two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. In the sixth, Patrick Wisdom hit a two-run home run, while White hit a solo home run in the seventh.
New Orleans saw its comeback attempt come up short after Yangervis Solarte hit a two-run double in the ninth inning to help cut the Nashville lead to 6-5.
Ronald Herrera (1-4) got the win in relief while New Orleans starter Hector Noesi (7-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
For the Baby Cakes, Eddy Alvarez homered and singled twice, scoring two runs.
