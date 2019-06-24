Zanghi, Ryan and Villines shut out Erie, Binghamton wins 3-0

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Joe Zanghi, Ryder Ryan and Stephen Villines combined for a shutout as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the Erie SeaWolves 3-0 on Monday.

Ryan (1-1) went two scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out one to pick up the win. Logan Shore (2-7) went six innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

Binghamton scored its runs when Ali Sanchez hit an RBI single in the first inning and Jason Krizan hit a two-run double in the fifth.

The SeaWolves were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the Rumble Ponies' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Binghamton improved to 5-0 against Erie this season.