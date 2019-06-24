Rockies look to break 3-game losing streak against Giants

Colorado Rockies (40-37, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (33-43, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (7-5, 4.19 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) Giants: Drew Pomeranz (2-7, 7.09 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Giants are 17-20 against the rest of their division. San Francisco has a collective on-base percentage of .288, last in the National League. Brandon Belt leads the lineup with a mark of .356.

The Rockies are 18-22 on the road. Colorado's team on-base percentage of .327 is twelfth in the majors. Charlie Blackmon leads the club with an OBP of .376. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Belt leads the Giants with 25 extra base hits and is batting .230. Brandon Crawford is 9-for-34 with six doubles and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 95 hits and has 62 RBIs. Blackmon has 22 hits and is batting .449 over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .232 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rockies: 5-5, .317 batting average, 6.18 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Steven Duggar: 10-day IL (back).

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 10-day IL (hand).