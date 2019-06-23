France hits grand slam, leads El Paso over Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Ty France hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the El Paso Chihuahuas to an 8-7 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday.

The grand slam by France scored Esteban Quiroz, Webster Rivas, and Luis Urias and was the game's last scoring play.

Gerardo Reyes (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Ryan Garton (3-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Ian Miller tripled twice and singled, scoring two runs for the Rainiers.