Zavolas, Aguilar lead Carolina to 3-0 win over Potomac

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Noah Zavolas tossed a two-hit shutout and Ryan Aguilar homered and had three hits, driving in two, as the Carolina Mudcats topped the Potomac Nationals 3-0 on Sunday.

In a classic pitchers' duel, Carolina's Zavolas and Potomac's Andrew Lee delivered great starts. Zavolas (4-3) picked up the win after he struck out 11. Lee (2-5) went six innings, allowing two runs and three hits to take the tough loss in the Carolina League game. He also struck out eight and walked two.

In the top of the fourth, Carolina took the lead on a double by Eddie Silva that scored Aguilar. The Mudcats then added single runs in the fifth and eighth innings. In the fifth, Aguilar hit an RBI double before he hit a solo home run in the eighth.

The Nationals were held scoreless for the 10th time this season, while the Mudcats' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Carolina improved to 8-2 against Potomac this season.