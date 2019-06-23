Power on: Indians recall slugger Bobby Bradley from minors

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2019, file photo Cleveland Indians' Bobby Bradley waits his turn at batting practice during informal workouts at the team's baseball training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. The Indians have recalled slugger Bradley from Triple-A Columbus. Cleveland had been contemplating the move for some time to add some pop to its lineup, and the club brought up Bradley on Sunday, June 23, before going for a three-game sweep over the Detroit Tigers. AP Photo

Bobby Bradley has brought his big bat to the majors.

The Indians recalled Bradley on Sunday from Triple-A Columbus, where he was leading the International League in home runs and causing Cleveland fans to question why he wasn't in a lineup needing power.

The Indians, who are chasing the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins, have been contemplating the move with Bradley for some time. He's in the lineup for Sunday's game batting seventh and playing first as the Indians go for a three-game sweep over the Detroit Tigers.

A left-handed hitter, Bradley batted .292 with 24 homers and 55 RBIs for the Clippers. He has hit for power at every level in the minors — he had 27 homers last season between Double- and Triple-A — since being drafted by the Indians in 2014.

To make room for Bradley, the Indians sent reliever Josh Smith back to Columbus.

The Indians don't want to put too much pressure on Bradley, but hope his presence can fill a power void created by the offseason trades of Edwin Encarnacion, Yonder Alonso and Yan Gomes, as well as the decision not to re-sign Michael Brantley.